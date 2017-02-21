Lorraine Van Liere, 94, Burlington, died Feb. 20, 2017, at Linden Grove Skilled Care Center, Mukwonago. She was born Dec. 19, 1922, in Brighton Township, to the late Leonard and Frances (Kresken) Robers. She spent her early years in Brighton before moving to Burlington where she worked for Dr. Ryall.

On June 3, 1950, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Wilmot, she married Dr. John D. Van Liere. Following marriage they made their home in Burlington where they raised their twin children, Timothy J. and Susanne M. John preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2006.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Burlington, and a member of the Burlington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She cherished and loved her children, grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake and was an avid baseball fan, especially the Milwaukee Brewers.

Survivors include her children, Dr. Timothy J. Van Liere (his partner, Roland James), Wauwatosa, Susanne (Daniel) Snyder, Burlington; grandchildren, Justin (Amy) Snyder, Burlington, Melissa (Andrew) Lochowicz, Waterford, Jonathan (Stephanie) Snyder, Burlington; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ella, Reid and Paige; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her siblings, Lillian Van Liere, Gene Robers and Tony Robers.

Lorriane’s family would like to thank the staff of Waterford Assisted Care, Linden Grove, and especially the loving providers of Heartland Hospice for their care.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. James Volkert presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be at Good Shepherd Chapel on Feb. 25, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

The family asks that memorials be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

