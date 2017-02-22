A pair of referendums were defeated Tuesday night in the 2017 primary elections.

A referendum for a new Waterford Union High School field house was defeated for the second time, and a Kansasville School referendum was also defeated.

The vote was closer than in last spring’s vote for the field house, but many fewer votes were cast. While last April’s referendum question drew in more than 7,600 votes, this time there were just more than 4,000 – which isn’t surprising given the referendum was held during a primary election with few candidates on the ballot.

There were 2,199 no votes compared to 1,832 yes votes.

Meanwhile, in Dover, the proposed $4.2 million referendum for an expansion of Kansasville School failed to pass as well.

There were 136 no votes cast compared to 114 yes votes.

In Waterford, the Waterford Graded School District School Board race was narrowed from four candidates to two, and the race wasn’t even close.

Dean Schrader, a former member of the board, earned the highest number of votes with 909, while Ryan Ross – a 23-year-old who graduated from WUHS in 2012 – pulled in 894 votes.

Doug Schwartz, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat last spring, came in with 572 votes, while the final candidate, Mike Mabert, totaled 253 votes.

