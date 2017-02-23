Chris A. Wong, 65, died peacefully Feb. 22, 2017.

Survivors include her loving husband Allen ‘Dick’ Wong; children, Dana (Keith) Hooker, Allen (Joni) Wong; grandchildren, Parker and Ari; sisters; brothers; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MS Society would be appreciated.

Visitation is Wednesday, March 1, from 4-6 p.m. with services at 6 p.m., at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha.

Private interment will be in Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Well-wishers can visit www.churchandchapel.com.

