It was more of a formality than anything.

With only one close Southern Lakes Conference dual on its 2016-2017 season’s resume, the Burlington/Badger/Wilmot gymnastics team fully expected a first-place finish at the conference tournament Feb. 17 at Elkhorn Area High School.

After a slow start, the Demons picked things up and dominated the meet, winning their eighth consecutive SLC title with a score of 135.225.

Jefferson took second with a 129.15, and Elkhorn, Waterford and Whitewater rounded out the five-team event.

It was business as usual for the Demons, who have placed two of their three highest season scores in the last two meets, just in time for Thursday’s sectional tournament at Mukwonago High School.

The top two teams will advance to the state tournament in two weekends in Wisconsin Rapids, but with powerhouses like Kenosha Combined and Franklin in the sectional, state is far from a guarantee.

BBW coach Andrea Chart said she was proud of how her team overcame early troubles at the SLC meet.

“A conference win is always great,” Chart said. “One thing that sets this one apart is how rough our first two rounds were and instead of the girls falling apart and losing focus and confidence, they rallied around each other and picked it up.”

“Our third event was beam, an event that is easy to let nerves take over, and though it wasn’t perfect we put together a pretty solid beam rotation. With that momentum we went to floor for our final rotation and rocked it. Our energy was through the roof and our scores reflected it. It was an awesome way to end the meet.”

BBW scored its best on floor with a 35.8, and five Demons took the top five spots, led by Lake Geneva Badger senior Hailey Siegler’s 9.15.

Mari Trent added a 9.1.

Kenzie Terry was third with a 8.825, Jessica Zeitler next at 8.725 and Carly Schaefer fifth with an 8.475.

Siegler won the all-around with a 33.85, and Trent was second with a 33.275.

Jessica Zeitler was seventh with a 32.1.

BBW’s next-highest score was a 34.15 on vault, and the girls added a 34.05 on beam.

Mia Trent tied Elkhorn’s Christa Jacobs with an 8.1 to take first on bars. On beam, Siegler took second with an 8.85, and Allie Miller of Union Grove was third with an 8.8.

“The key to victory was never losing confidence that we were the better team and had worked hard all year to be standing on that podium at the end,” Chart said. “After a rough start, it was pertinent that the girls move on and focus on the two events that we could still control, and they did just that.”

Now it’s on to sectionals, where the Demons have an outside shot at state.

The top five individuals in each event will advance to state.

Chart isn’t focusing on advancing, as she simply wants the seniors to finish strong.

“I just want to have a positive atmosphere this last week and for the seniors, especially, to go out on a high note,” she said. “Most understand where they rank in our tough sectional and realize state isn’t an option, so I just want to help them enjoy the last meet of their gymnastics career.”

“Our best chance at state lies in Hailey Siegler on beam or floor, Jessica Zeitler on beam, floor, or bars, Mia Trent on beam or bars, and Mari Trent on vault.”

While several girls have chances to qualify for individual state, pressure is always an issue.

With high stakes determining who moves on and who stays home, Chart is hoping her girls can remain calm and focused.

“It will be hard for all of them, but pressure and stress is high at sectionals, especially for individuals who are on teams that are hoping to qualify as a team.”

“It tends to be anyone’s game for whoever can handle the pressure and hit a routine, so our focus will be to control what we can and give the best routines of the seaso

