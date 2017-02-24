Lily A. Linder, 59, Waterford, died Feb. 23, 2017.

Lily was retired from Aurora Health Care Business Office after 15 years of service.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for all their wonderful care given to Lily.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Donald; children, Elizabeth (Andy) Hoban and Thomas (Teri) Linder; grandchildren, Lily, Alaina, Braelyn and Benjamin Linder; sister, Mary Ann Nikcevich; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Friday, March 4, from 9:30-10:45 a.m., with funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora at Home Hospice preferred. Private Interment is in Forest Home Cemetery. Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, Franklin, is serving the family.

