MADISON – Hey there, wrestling fans, I just touched down in Madison in preparation for this evening’s WIAA state wrestling championship round.

Elkhorn’s Benji Peak (44-2) is taking on Hortonville’s Jake Barnett (43-3) in the 126-pound championship at the Kohl Center in Madison, and we’re bringing you the action live.

All you have to do is tune into Facebook Live on the SLN Walworth County page, and I will bring you the action as it happens in front of 10,000 screaming wrestling fanatics.

It should be a good one as one of Peak’s two losses this season came to Barnett in a 6-5 decision on what some considered a controversial call.

Peak, who said he believes he has the best technique and conditioning in his weight class, is confident he will bring home the state championship this evening.

Peak finished third in the state last season, and his goal all season has been to take home the title.

FOLLOW Southern Lakes Newspapers Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk on Facebook Live at approximately 5:30 tonight, and check out the match live on Twitter using the hashtag, #ElkFam.

