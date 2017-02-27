ELEANOR A. GAUGER

Eleanor Ann Gauger, 81, Wilmot, died Feb. 24, 2017, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 31, 1935, in Burlington, to the late Henry and Margaret (Martin) Kerkhoff. She grew up in New Munster where she attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School. She went on to attend and graduate from St. Mary Catholic High School in Burlington.

On May 30, 1954, she married Marlin H. Gauger in Wilmot where they made their home and raised their family. Eleanor enjoyed long walks on the farm, gardening, flowers, and photography. She was especially proud of the family farm and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Daniel (Michele), Greenwood, Steven (Nancy), Burlington, Deborah (Herb) Holst, Trevor, David (Laurie), Wilmot, Douglas, Burlington; grandchildren, Margaret (Josh), Daniel (Kristen), Andrea (Gary), Darci, Derek (Debbie), Katherine, Mathew, Nicole (Joe), Gabe (Michelle), Brian (Jackie), Kevin (Kendra), Rebecca (Frank), Robert, Garrett, and Andrew; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Don Kerkhoff, Margie (Jim) Crowley, Joan Johnson and Jean Kosar.

She was further preceded in death by her husband, Marley, in 2014, and sister, Joyce VanDommelen.

Visitation is Friday, March 3, from 4-8 p.m., at Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83). Prayers will be held at 10:15 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at the funeral home. Eleanor’s children will serve as pallbearers for her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church, 30100 Wilmot Road, Wilmot. Interment will follow in Wilmot Cemetery, Randall Township.

Well-wishers can visit www.strangfh.com.

