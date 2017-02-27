Geraldine J. Swanberg, 99, Burlington, died Feb. 25, 2017, at Burlington Health & Rehab Center. She was born Jan. 14, 1918, in Chicago, to the late Bruce and Geraldine (Wolaver) Duff. She spent her early life in Chicago where she graduated from Parker High School.

On Oct. 9, 1937, in Chicago, she married Harold L. Swanberg. They made their home in Chicago where they raised their family. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 1972.

She and Harold enjoyed spending time in their second home in Burlington and made it their permanent home when they moved here in 1971. She worked as a secretary and health aid at Waller School. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church, loved to travel, especially to Florida where she could visit with her sister. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing pinochle, playing the organ and all music in general. Her greatest love came from spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Royce (Donna) Swanberg, Roger ‘Skip’ (Jacqueline) Swanberg, Debra Heinzelmann; grandchildren, James ‘JT’ Heinzelmann, Michael Heinzelmann, Kristine DeCillis, Laura Kalinski, Erik Swanberg, Jeff Swanberg, Janet DiCosola, Troy Swanberg, and Tracey Bliss; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Paige, Dylan, Eddie, Adaline, Alyssa, Nicholas, Jackie, Logan, Natalie, Alexandra, Jorge, and Rose; great-great-grandchildren, and many other family members.

She was further preceded in death by four brothers, three sisters and a son-in-law, Edward Heinzelmann.

The family would like to thank the staff at Burlington Health and Rehab and Allay Hospice for their care and compassion.

Services are Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. Visitation for family and friends is March 4, from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

