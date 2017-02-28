A Village of Waterford woman accused of running her husband over with her SUV following an argument early Sunday morning was released on bond early last week.

Terria Rudzinski, 32, was charged Feb. 20 with intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing great bodily harm, hit and run causing great bodily harm, operating while intoxicated, causing injury and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessment following the incident near the Hitch-n-Post tavern in Rochester.

Rudzinski paid a $1,000 cash bond and a $10,000 signature bond Feb. 20, according to circuit court records. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, at 8:30 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Racine County Circuit Court Feb. 20, the Racine County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a hit-and-run incident shortly after midnight Feb. 19.

Two different witnesses reported hearing a call for help, as well as swearing, before one heard a “crack/bang” and another a “thump” and then heard or saw a vehicle leave the scene at a high rate of speed.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, a man identified as Rudzinski’s husband was unresponsive with a pool of blood under his head. The man was taken by Flight for Life from the scene with a fractured skull and cervical fractures, and was later reported in critical but stable condition at Froedtert Hospital in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit.

An investigator with the sheriff’s department later found out that Rudzinski’s husband had been unconscious and intubated prior to being transported by Flight for Life.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke with Rudzinski about two hours later when she returned to the scene. She said that she and her husband had gotten into an argument in the car after leaving the Hitch-n-Post, and she allegedly told him to get out of the car after he pulled her hair.

She said he didn’t get out of the car until she did, at which point she got back in and pulled away at about “2 miles an hour,” she allegedly told police.

A deputy inspected the vehicle, a Chevy Equinox, reportedly finding hair and tissue in an area of damage on the vehicle. The deputy also reportedly found impressions of fabric on the right bumper area along with other markings on the vehicle. The front right headlight was also cracked and broken.

The deputy reportedly detected intoxicants on Rudzinski’s breath, as well as bloodshot and glassy eyes. She was put through three field sobriety tests, and then a portable Breathalyzer, which allegedly registered .165. A level of .08 is considered legal evidence of intoxication in Wisconsin. Rudzinski allegedly told police she hadn’t been drinking since she left the Hitch-n-Post.

