By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

Once again, the City of Burlington is struggling with a lack of liquor licenses.

Now out of Class B licenses – which allow for the sale of wine, beer and spirits – the Common Council was asked for its opinion informally Tuesday night about pursuing the purchase of a license from another community.

City Administrator Carina Walters explained as the topic came up Feb. 21 that the city had contacted the four municipalities that are contiguous to the city – Lyons, Spring Prairie, the Town of Burlington and Rochester – to see if any wanted to sell Burlington a license.

Spring Prairie agreed it had one to sell – for $12,500 – and the city came to the council to hear feedback on whether or not it wanted the option.

The idea did gain support, but also gave aldermen a chance to voice their frustrations with the state liquor license process. The city has struggled with not having a license for several years, and the state legislature has been slow to change the law that limits the number of licenses by population.

Alderman Tom Preusker added that purchasing a license from another community doesn’t address the real problem, “which is we don’t have enough liquor licenses.”

Several aldermen said they want to see a stronger push to get the state to change its laws, though Alderman Bob Grandi added, “in fact, (purchase the one from Spring Prairie) quickly, before they change their mind.”

The council was also asked if it wanted to put any kind of conditions on the license. The council, as well as Spring Prairie, will both have to approve a resolution to get the license to change hands.

