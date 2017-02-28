CiCilia ‘CiCi’ T. Wallace, 73, Burlington, died Feb. 15, 2017, at Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

CiCi was born Dec. 22, 1943, to the late Francisco Millian and Mary Bautista (Rescaldo) Torres in Anahola, Kauai, Hawaii. Her younger years were spent on the island of Kauai where she grew up with her 18 brothers and sisters. She attended Kapaa High School where she enjoyed sports. She worked at the local Dairy Queen where she met the love of her life.

On Aug. 22, 1962, she married Marvin C. Wallace in Lihue Kauai. They were married for 54 years. Following their marriage they lived in Two Rivers and finally resided in Burlington where together they raised their two sons.

Her strong faith was always a guiding example to her family and friends. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved attending all her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Marvin and CiCi enjoyed traveling, camping and returning to Hawaii to see her sisters, brothers along with all her nephews and nieces. In her earlier years she worked at many local businesses, White Fox Den, Hardees, Lavelle and Lynch Chevrolet to name a few. In 1988 Marv and CiCi purchased Stan’s Glass and Radiator. They ran this successful business for 23 years.

Survivors include her husband; children, Mark Wallace, and Michael (Karen) Wallace, both Burlington; grandchildren, Kristine, Mark Jr., Megan and Zachary; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda, four sisters, and two brothers.

Mom will be sorely missed and eternally remembered as a sweet, kind, appreciative and humble soul. Her infectious laugh and brilliant smile will remain forever in our hearts. CiCi was our family’s biggest fan and always supported everyone around her. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life Mass was held Feb. 20, at Cross Lutheran Church, Burlington. A private burial took place Tuesday at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, served the family.

Memorials have been suggested to Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, Burlington Hospital or Cross Lutheran Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the very loving and caring staff at Aurora Hospice, Burlington Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital for the compassionate care in her final days.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments