Donna M. Foley, 76, Bristol, died Feb. 25, 2017, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born March 6, 1940, in Hutchinson, Minn., to Stanley and Mildred (May) Gregor.

She married Michael J. Foley on July 27, 1963, in East Hartford, Conn.

Survivors include her husband; sons, John (Kay) Foley, Pleasant Prairie, and Tom Foley, Oakland, Calif.; daughter, Michele (Douglas) Dussault, Colorado; grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Abigail, Michael, Colin, Aidan and Quinton; sister, Jan (Dennis) Gezel, Minnesota; and her mother, Mildred Gregor of Hutchinson, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Gary Gregor.

She was a secretary for Burlington High School for many years and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, The Four Arts Club and the Riverside Book Club. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, spending summers at her lake home and her grandchildren.

Per her wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be scheduled this summer in Calumet, Mich. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart, Ind., is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Four Arts Club in Elkhart.

Well-wishers can visit www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com.

