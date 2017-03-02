Korman’s 21 points help Wolverines pull off slight upset

By Mike Ramczyk

And Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Thanks to eight 3-pointers, the Waterford boys basketball team rolled to a 59-41 playoff upset victory Tuesday night in Jefferson.

The eighth-seeded Wolverines jumped out on the No. 9 Eagles with a 28-13 first half and cruised to a win.

Waterford will face top-seeded Westosha Central Friday night in Paddock Lake.

Matt Korman led the way with 21 points, including three triples, and Mike Schimelfenyg and Will Busch each added two 3-pointers.

Schimelfenyg and Matt Borchardt each added 10 points.

The Wolverines hit five first-half triples and improved to 7-16 overall.

They were swept in the regular season by Westosha (17-5).

Wolverines beat rival Broncos

A Ryan Jungbauer dunk with about eight minutes left in regulation gave Waterford a lead it would not relinquish Feb. 23 in a Southern Lakes Conference boys high school basketball game against the Broncos at Union Grove.

Jungbauer’s dunk gave the Wolverines a 49-47 lead against the Broncos. Matt Korman added a 3-point field goal from the corner with about five minutes left in regulation to push the Wolverines’ lead to 53-47.

“We were able maintain the lead the rest of the way,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said. “The Wolverines displayed a solid team effort throughout against a good and well-coached Union Grove squad.”

Will Busch got the Wolverines off to a strong start in the first half. Busch scored nine points early in the game and finished with 15 rebounds, according to Charapata.

Waterford led 43-29 before the Broncos went on a 18-4 run and tied the score at 47-47. The Wolverines led 34-27 at halftime, and outscored Union Grove 31-30 in the second half.

Korman led Waterford (6-16, 5-9 SLC) with 19 points, and finished as one of four Wolverines in double figures. Busch scored 14 points, and Jungbauer and Matt Borchardt each added 12.

Riley Hale led Union Grove (13-9, 8-6 SLC) with a game-high 28 points.

The game marked the end of SLC play for the season for both teams. The Wolverines finished fifth in the eight-team SLC. Westosha Central (12-2) won the conference for the second season in a row.

