Sectional performance solid overall, but not enough for state

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com



Burlington/Badger/Wilmot gymnastics head coach Andrea Chart knew the likelihood of any of her girls advancing to this weekend’s state tournament was slim.

But by the final rotation Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Mukwonago Sectional, a few Demon competitors had a chance to stick their beam routines and sneak a ticket to Wisconsin Rapids.

However, several falls on beam led to an emotional roller coaster of heartbreak, and senior Hailey Siegler’s turn painted a telling picture.

Knowing she could be doing her final high school event, she fought back tears before the beam routine, and after suffering a fall and knowing state wasn’t a possibility, teammates surrounded Siegler immediately after the routine and shared an emotional embrace.

The Demons finished fifth overall at the sectional with a score of 134.65.

It was the second straight season BBW didn’t qualify for individual or team state.

Franklin won the sectional with a 147.075, and second place Kenosha Combined was the other state qualifier with a 146.75.

Waukesha was third with a 137.4, and Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine took fourth with a 137.35.

Chart said the emotional scene after the beam routine was due to the fact that a few Demons had a chance at state with a strong beam routine.

“We’re disappointed that nobody is going to state,” said senior Kenzie Terry. “It’s a really hard sectional. We knew it was a slight possibility, we’re not too disappointed.”

Fellow senior Brooke Flesch said the girls finished as a team.

“We went out as a team, and I’m proud of all of us,” she said. “We did the best we could.”

Senior Mia Trent, who battled a leg injury, fell twice on beam but still scored an 8.45. She found out the day of the sectional she would compete on beam.

Chart said she was pleased with the team’s sectional performance, as it hit three out of four events for the most part.

“Our first three events were essentially hit and that was about as good as we could do,” she said. “On beam we had a legitimate shot at sending three or four of the girls to state, but they each had one fall and you can’t expect to go to state with a fall. I thought the girls looked really good in their beam warm-up and seemed confident before they got on the beam, but any slight nerves that lead to wobbles on a 4-inch beam usually don’t end well.”

“Unfortunately it’s tough to grasp knowing that you had your shot and you fell, especially when you’re a senior and it’s your last routine ever, so that last event was pretty hard on a few of them. However, they rallied around each other, and I think when they were able to reflect on that meet and the season as a whole they know they accomplished some pretty great things.”

Siegler took ninth in the all-around with a 33.9. The top five individuals advanced to state, and the fifth-place score was a 35.9.

Jessica Zeitler had BBW’s next-best score, taking 11th with a 33.4.

Siegler took 10th on floor with a 9.0. On bars, Zeitler placed eighth with an 8.65. Mia Trent took ninth on bars with an 8.5.

On vault, Mari Trent was ninth with an 8.9.

A bright future

Chart was happy that the team was at its best by season’s end.

“Every girl on the varsity team had a new skill or dance series to compete by the end of season so we were constantly making progress and striving to be better, and winter coaches know that can be really hard in such a long, physically-demanding season,” Chart said. “In regards to next year, Carly Schaefer, Mari Trent and Jessica Zeitler will seemingly take over as the leaders of the team.”

“Rumor has it we will also have a number of talented incoming freshman and sophomores who are leaving club to join high school but I won’t speculate on that until November comes as I’ve learned it’s very easy for them to change their mind.”

While the future is bright, BBW says goodbye to six seniors – Terry, Flesch, Mia Trent, Allie Miller, Siegler and Isabelle Carter.

They will mostly miss the team chemistry and family bond.

“Our support system is great, we’re always there for each other,” Flesch said.

“I’ll miss the people more than the sport,” added Miller.

Chart said this group of seniors holds a special place in her heart.

“These seniors were just so well-rounded and smart when it came to their routines and what it took to put together a quality routine,” Chart said. “They were on the team in 2014 when we took state runner-up and also got to learn from gymnasts like the Fitzpatrick sisters and Molly Benavides, so they saw success and they saw the work that it took to earn that success.”

“Beyond their work ethic and talent, however, they were really special to me because they were the first freshman I coached all the way through. Watching them grow, create friendships with one another, and develop their personalities before they head off to college was just really special. I truly wish them all the best and will miss their presence immensely next year.”

In her second year as head coach, Chart learned a lot and embraced the challenge of introducing eight newcomers to high school gymnastics.

She said growing as a coach was key.

“Last year was all about learning how to be the head of a team and realizing the amount of work that goes beyond practice each day,” she said. “This year I felt like I had to grow as a coach as I handled different emotions on the team, our success and failures, and teaching eight girls who had never done high school or competitive gymnastics what it entailed.”

“Overall my philosophy stayed the same though and that was to help the girls learn what it means to be a teammate and a gracious sportsman, both things that I think are lost when we solely focus on winning in sports, and I assure you these girls made me proud this year by being both of those.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments