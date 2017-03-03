A 53-year-old Burlington man was charged with his fourth offense of drunken driving Monday after a one-vehicle crash Sunday.

Juan M. Ordaz Ibarra was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with drunken driving, with a general alcohol concentration enhancer – a Class H Felony.

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover between Highway P and Spring Valley Road Sunday on the Highway 11/36 bypass.

They found the driver outside of the vehicle. As he was assisted by first responders, he fell to the ground, and a deputy reported seeing red, bloodshot, glassy eyes, as well as an odor of intoxicants and slurred speech.

Ibarra was identified, and allegedly told the sheriff’s department he didn’t remember the accident. A witness told the sheriff’s deputies the car went off the road into gravel, fishtailed several times and finally went off the road. The witness called 911.

Ibarra allegedly refused medical treatment, but admitted to have four beers earlier in the morning. He submitted to a field sobriety test, and reported failed it.

He was then taken to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for an evidentiary blood draw to determine his blood-alcohol level.

