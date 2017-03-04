David Hemer, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana, second offense, Monday, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Racine County Circuit court, the Racine County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home on Durand Avenue Friday for a report of a wanted person.

Hemer’s grandparents willingly let the deputies into the home, and as they went to his room, the deputy said he could smell an odor of burnt marijuana.

A search of the room after Hemer was taken to the squad car yielded a bag of marijuana and a gold-colored smoking pipe in plain view.

Both tested positive for marijuana. A CCAP search showed that Hemer was out on bond for a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, which included absolute sobriety, with no alcohol or controlled substances unless prescribed by a physician.

