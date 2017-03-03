Tournament begins Friday in Milwaukee

By Mike Ramczyk

The Waterford girls bowling team along with a member of the boys team will be competing in the Wisconsin High School State Bowling tournament this weekend in Milwaukee.

The girls squad, which finished third at state last season, along with Zak Ksobiech for the boys, will battle Friday at 4 p.m. at AMF Bowlero, 117th and Burleigh.

The girls won district and feature Lynsey Burt, Hanna Kiedrowski, Amber Bertsch-inger, Megan Pozek and Tatum Ruffalo.

Waterford is one of 30 teams competing at state.

Ruffalo and Ksobiech will make their second straight appearances at team state.

Last year, both the boys and girls team finished in the top three at state. This season, the boys lost by two pins in a seven-game tiebreaker and didn’t qualify.

Almost 2,400 boys and girls representing 330 teams participated in high school bowling across the State of Wisconsin during the 2016-17 season.

Of the 2,400 high school bowlers, the top 100 boys and 50 girls will also participate as individuals in the state tournament.

Throughout the season, Zak and Tatum bowled more than 200 frames and threw strikes or spares in nine of every 10 frames they bowled.

Based on their success this season, Zak and Tatum have been asked to participate in the 2017 Wisconsin All Star Team Challenge on March 11 at Village Bowl in Menomonee Falls.

Waterford varsity bowling coach Ed Ksobiech encourages the community to make the 30-minute drive to Milwaukee and support the bowlers.

“The Wisconsin State Bowling Tournament is hosted in Milwaukee for the first time in years, and we would love to see you support Waterford.”

