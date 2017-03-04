The Burlington club bowling team will be represented at the Wisconsin State High School bowling tournament this weekend by a Burlington High School sophomore.

Russell Glessing, 16, qualified for the state tournament by finishing in the top eight at the District 3A boys varsity individual statistics. The ranking is determined by a bowler’s fill percentage, meaning how many frames were either strikes or spares versus open frames.

Glessing’s fill percentage was 85.3403 percent.

The state tournament takes two bowlers for every team that qualifies for state from the district. Since District 3A qualified five teams – Kenosha Bradford, Tremper, Racine Park, Union Grove and Wilmot – a total of 10 individuals qualified for state.

The state tournament is this weekend at AMF Bowlero Lanes in Wauwatosa.

