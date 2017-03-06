By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

Lessons about life, love and learning come to the stage at Burlington High School … as gently as Mary Poppins alighting on the stage via her umbrella.

The school will produce the show over the next two weekends – Thursday, March 9, to Sunday, March 12, and Thursday, March 16, to Sunday, March 19. Thursday to Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5, and available at the high school and at /bhsmarypoppins.brownpapertickets.com.

Co-director Troy Everson said he decided to do “Mary Poppins” because of the innocence of the magical nanny.

“Both (co-director) Beth Reetz and I remember a more innocent time in our lives and wanted to share that same feeling with our students, family, friends and community,” Everson said. “The lessons Mary Poppins teaches about tolerance, responsibility to each other and being able to look past what you think you see are ones that each of us could take a healthy dose of in our society as of late. “

The show is double cast in the majority of the main roles, which means show-goers who want a specific cast will need to know the dates for the specific casts. After last year’s success of “Anything Goes” – which won several state Tommy awards – the school will be pursuing awards again as well.

“I have no idea if we’ll get a nomination for anything but I believe the talent we have at BHS rates right up there with the top talent any where around the state,” Everson said.

Look for additional coverage of the play’s use of a flying machine to elevate Mary Poppins in next week’s edition.

Cast and Crew

*Denotes double casting

Mary Poppins*: Izzie Moritz and Makenzie Ferguson. Bert*: Sam Jorudd and Jayden Welch. George Banks*: Andrew Kawalec and Gabe King. Winifred Banks*: Claire Turke and Leah Zinnen. Jane Banks*: Gracie Geyso and Hannah Beyer. Michael Banks*: A.J. Ivkovich and Jacob Busch. Mrs. Brill: Gracie Bunker. Robertson Ay: Matt Cash. Miss Andrew*: Karley Nadolski and Grace Boyle. Birdwoman: Ally Konz. Birdwoman ensemble: Lauren Dujardin, Chloe Ohlfs, Emma Langley and Quinn Turke. Chairman/Admiral Boom: Eli Trapp.

Mrs. Corry*: Jess Smith and Morgan Barnett. Valentine*: Adia Fuller and Mack Booth. Toys/Dolls: Lauren Dujardin, Chloe Ohlfs, Emma Langley and Quinn Turke. Neleus: Thia Brown. Von Hussler*: Andrew Lovrine and Zach Schmidt. John Northbrook*: Tommy Martin and Caleb Daubner. Park Keeper: Ryan Stankus. Policeman: Bryar Stenzel. Miss Lark*: Emma Urick and Maddie Morrell. Katie Nanna: Bailee Reuter. Annie Corry: Aysha Schiller.

Ensemble: Sophie Allen, Kaylynn Baldowski, Lauren Fitch, Raquel Gomez, Mahala Hansen, Courtney Hegemann, Erin Hupy, Leah Joslyn, Grace Lashbrook, Morgan McNamara, Trinity Northrop, Courtney Obuchowski, Katherine Picazo, Rosemary Pinter, Sandra Plencner, Courtney Raboine, Sydney Rigert, Zoe Wheeler-Rigazzi, Katie Schopp, McKenzie Swantz, Veronica Swihart, Emily Ustianowski, Autumn Williams. Youth Ensemble: Charley Bunker, Gwen Busch, Matilda Crist, Hailey Hotvedt, Trishelle Iniguez, Marlee Nichols, Katherine Raleigh, Katie Rummler, Erin Torpy, Noelle Voegeli,

Stage Manager/Student Director: Elisabeth Schopp. Pit Band: Beth Reetz, Elion Aliu. Light Crew: Michael Wheaton, Patrick Cook, Jon Morrell. Stage Crew: Annathea Brenneman, Hannah Brossard, Jacob Jackson, Ben Laskowski, Connor Torpy, Timo Tschernoster, Claire Reynolds, Chloee Wheaton. Flight Crew: Elisabeth Schopp, Timo Tschernoster, Dareen Fitch. Sound Crew: Zach Schmidt. House Manager: Reba Thomsen.

Co-Directors: Troy Everson and Beth Reetz. Choreography: Peggy Strimple. Vocal Direction: Penny Yanke. Set Construction/Design: Jeremy Fitch. Sound Direction/Design: Rod Stoughton. Costume Direction/Design: Jennie King. Costume Assistant: Michelle Morrell. Lighting Design: Logan Bydalek. Flight Director: Rob Thompson. Poster/Program Designer: Chris Umnus. Artistic Design: Frank Korb.

