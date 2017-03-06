Geraldine Estelita, 80, Burlington, died March 3, 2017, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Geri was born on Aug. 5, 1936, in Waukegan, Ill., to the late Elmer and Elise Bittner.

She was raised in North Chicago and moved to Burlington in 1996. She had three sons, William, Gerald and Robert Carty.

Geri loved sitting by the river having a cigarette with her friends.

Survivors include her sisters, Judith King, Reeds Spring, Mo., Janet (Manuel) Cruz, Wadsworth, Ill.; brother, Raymond Bittner, Mountain Hope, Idaho; nieces; nephews; her special friends, Pat Marie Carmack and Lyle Tietel.

She was further preceded in death by her husbands, William Carty and Russell Estelita; sisters, infant Gloria and Susan Artis; brothers, Philip, Leroy, Allen, Kenneth and John Bittner.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Eileen Olson and Anne Marie Haas-Niec for all their help.

A celebration of Geri’s life is Sunday, March 26, from 2-3 p.m., at Riverview Manor, 580 Madison St. Burlington. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments