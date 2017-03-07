Robert ‘Bob’ P. Theilig, 67, Union Grove, died March 5, 2017, at Post Acute Medical Hospital in Greenfield. He was born May 9, 1949, to the late Paul and Norma Theilig in Springfield, Mass. He moved to Union Grove at age 15 to become part of the Shepherd’s Ministries Community in the summer of 1964.

Over the years, he worked in janitorial care at the Shepherd’s Home, Union Grove Dairy Queen, and Union Grove Christian School.

He met Connie Mattox through their Shepherd’s connection and they married on Aug. 23, 2008. They were both members of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Racine where he was active as an usher and door greeter for services.

Bob enjoyed spending his spare time fixing bikes and working on model cars. He was an avid Packer fan and loved attending games. He loved the Lord with all his heart and showed his love and caring to everyone he knew. He never complained.

Survivors include his beloved wife; siblings, Bette (Pastor Mark) Beane and Richard Theilig; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Josh, Michelle, and Jennifer; Connie’s parents, Pastor Robert and Beverly Mattox; Connie’s siblings, Sharon (Howard) Frasier, Bill (Anne) Mattox, Dale (Robin) Mattox; Connie’s nieces and nephews, Andrew, Amber, Amy, Philip, Tyler, Katie, Heidi, and Lacey.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 5607 Wright Ave., Racine, on Friday, March 10, from 12:30-2 p.m. Service officiated by the Rev. Sincock will begin at 2 p.m. Burial at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery will immediately follow. Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home, Union Grove, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.Miller-Reesman.com.

