Ronald H. Wambach, 77, Waterford, died peacefully at Seasons Hospice, on March 3, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 7, 1939, in Milwaukee to the late Dorothy (Westphal) and Henry Wambach.

He married Irene (Thoma) on May 13, 1961, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. They moved to Waterford in 1971 where they raised their eight children until her death in 1990.

Ron was fortunate to find love again and on Sept. 25, 1993, he married Sharon Rydzik and they remained in Waterford.

He served in the Army National Guard and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1962. He was a Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service until he retired in 1994. He enjoyed bowling and golf and was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. Ron loved spending time with his family and seeing his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years; children, Terrie (Jay) Morrical, Sue (Ken) Wambach, Laurie (Mark) Tamblyn, Jean Wambach, John Wambach, Bob (Robin) Wambach, Mike Wambach and Joe Wambach; grandchildren, Doug (Meghan), Nick, Rebecca and Luke Morrical; Trevyn, Brady and Savannah Wambach; Zach, Jessica and Nicole Tamblyn; Aaron Wambach; Brandon Wambach; Ronni Wambach; great-grandsons, Benton and Morgan Morrical; step-children, John (Mindi) Rydzik, Paul Rydzik, Nick (Rachel) Rydzik; step-grandchildren, Alex and Sydney Jankowski, Sebastian and Elias Rydzik; great-step-grandchild, Colby; sister, Carol (Dick) Garncarz; brother, Gerry (Jan) Wambach; brothers-in-law, Paul (Anita) Thoma and Jimmy Adams; sister-in-law, Charlotte Kemp; nieces; nephews; cousins and Friends.

He was further preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Rusty Kemp.

A celebration of Ronald’s life is Wednesday, March 8, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. 1st St., Waterford. Visitation is from 9-10:45 a.m., with a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Following the Mass the family invites everyone to join them for a luncheon in the Parish Hall. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family.

Ron’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to family and friends for their support and prayers, and to Father Gene for ‘praying him to Heaven.’ They would like to especially express their gratitude to the compassionate staff at Seasons Hospice in Waukesha for the wonderful care they gave him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated and will be donated per Ronald’s wishes.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

