By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School gymnastics team’s trying and, sometimes, bittersweet season ended Feb. 23 at home with a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet.

No one from the Wolverines advanced from the sectional to the WIAA Division 2 State Gymnastics Meet today and Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

The first two teams in the 10 Division 2 sectional meets, along with the first five individuals in the four individual events and the first five individuals in all-around, advanced from the sectional meet to state.

“I can’t believe it’s over just as we were finally getting our girls healthy and back in the lineup,” Waterford coach Carrie Rydzewski said. “We scored our season-high score at the sectional meet, which is quite impressive because it was almost the same lineup we had at conference.”

The Wolverines posted a team score of 124.475 and finished fourth in the meet.

Amanda Whitford came closest of anyone from Waterford to advancing. Whitford finished ninth on the balance beam (8.6).

“Amanda Whitford was close to making it to state, but we knew going in that the competition would be tough,” Rydzewski said. “Our freshmen did an excellent job performing under the pressure and the upperclassmen really stepped up and became leaders.”

Lauren Muffick finished 11th in the floor exercise and 13th on the uneven bars (7.5).

Erin Limberg finished 14th (7.425), Ashley Baker 15th (7.350), Cassie Barwick 16th (7.2) and Kayle Heinze 18th (7.175) on bars.

Rhianna Whyte finished 14th in the vault (8.150).

Waterford battled injuries and inconsistency in the lineup all season, and Rydzewski said she was proud with how the Wolverines finished the season.

“I was literally bursting with happiness, and was so proud of this team,” Rydzewski said. “Although we are not advancing, they have so much to be proud of and have learned a lot this season. I am sad it’s all over, and will miss our three seniors next year.”

Whitford, Barwick and Limberg are graduating out of the program.

Whitefish Bay’s Aly Yurkowitz won the balance beam (9.575), floor exercise (9.7), vault (9.45) and uneven bars (9.35) at the sectional meet. Yurkowtiz won the all-around with a score of 38.075.

Whitefish Bay won the sectional title (142.075) and Waupun, which finished second (129.250), advanced to state as teams. Whitefish Bay is the defending Division 2 state champion, and is the winner of two of the last three Division 2 state titles.

