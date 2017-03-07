Myrtle B. Scanlon, 88, died peacefully March 6, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 19, 1928, to the late Henry and Margaret Schlung.

She grew up in Iowa, but met the love of her life James Scanlon in Delavan. James and Myrtle got married and moved to Lyons where they raised their three children.

She was a loving and fun mom, which she later turned into a loving and fun grandma. Myrtle was known for her ‘Camp Grandma,’ where she would take all of the grandkids for two weeks and they would play games and go on many adventures together.

Survivors include her loving children, John (Sandra) Scanlon and Margaret (Jim) Schaefer; grandchildren, Shawn (Alyson) Scanlon, Shane (Michelle) Scanlon, Jessica (Justin) Duprey, Julianne (Tim) Hyma, Margo Schaefer, Dawn Trubow; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Rose Smith and Ramona (Warren) Huftill.

She was further preceded in death by her husband and her son, James Robert Scanlon.

The family will be having a private celebration of Myrtle’s life at a later date. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

