Lois Marie Bucholtz, 93, Waterford, died March 7, 2017, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born on the family farm in Waterford on Oct. 30, 1923, to the late Martin and Gertrude (Johnson) Bucholtz.

She was a graduate of the Rochester Ag School and a lifelong member of Norway Lutheran Church. She spent much of her time babysitting the neighborhood children. She enjoyed cooking and baking, cookies, cakes and making Lefsa, a Norwegian flat bread, along with other goodies and treats. While living at East Troy Manor this past year she enjoyed arts and crafts, bingo and exercising.

Survivors include her brother, Lloyd ‘Fritz’ Bucholtz; sister-in-law, Carol Bucholtz; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends; especially ‘Ed.’

She was further preceded in death by her sisters, Janet (Eugene) Gunderson, Eunice (Richard) Dahm; brother, Mert Bucholtz, and sister in law, Lois

Visitation is Tuesday March 14, from 2:30-4 p.m., at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, with services starting at 4 p.m. A light luncheon will be served following services. Inurnment is Saturday, March 18, in Norway Hill Cemetery. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is serving the family.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family suggests memorials made to Norway Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at East Troy Manor for their special care of our dear Aunt Lois Marie.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments