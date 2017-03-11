Home and garden show is Saturday at Burlington High School

By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

The Burlington Home and Garden Show and the Chocolate Extravaganza is Saturday at Burlington High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $2, but free admission coupons are available through the city, including in the “Discover the Treasures” publication from the chamber and distributed in the Hi-Liter. Many businesses also have free tickets, as does the chamber website at burlingtonchamber.org.

Harkening to Burlington’s background as Chocolate City USA, perhaps the most important part of the day is the Chocolate Extravaganza, where, starting at 8 a.m., local amateur chefs can enter a variety of cooking categories. Entries are due no later than 9:30 a.m.

Cost is $5 per person and $2 for children, regardless of the number of entries. A special category this year is the “Anything Goes” category, which involves any recipes involving any flavor of Nescafé.

The annual Celebrity Cupcake Wars will be back as well, with this year’s competition being called “The Chiefs.” Confirmed participants are Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty, City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe and Burlington Area Rescue Squad Chief Brian Zwiebel. The contest will follow the chocolate competition, with timing depending on the number of entries.

The Burlington Farmer’s Market will also be at the show, and entries in the Chocolate Extravaganza will be available for purchase after the judging is finished.

On the home and garden side of things, there will be about 100 exhibitors, including Square One Heating and Cooling, Fox Valley Veterinary Service, Witte Supply Company, Lynch GM Superstore, Miller Motors, Elite Improvements, Arbor Images and more.

Local service clubs, as well as animal shelters and rescue groups, will also be at the show.

There will be an “expert corner” in the gymnasium, with presenters talking about areas of expertise for about 20 minutes. The Gathering – a group of Burlington area artists – will also be at the show, and the Chocolate City Quilters will be showing their creations in the BHS auditorium.

The City of Burlington Police Department will also offer a fraud protection presentation.

For more information, visit the chamber website or call (262) 763-6044.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments