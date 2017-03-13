Dennis Lunsmann, 70, Burlington, died March 9, 2017, at home. He was born March 11, 1946, in Racine to the late Walter and Ethyl (Cox) Lunsmann. He grew up in Honey Creek.

Dennis and Denise moved with their family to Arizona in 1976 and moved back to Wisconsin in 1996. He was owner of D&D Upholstery with Denise for 49 years.

He served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He loved his cars, beer, and family. He always had at least two hot rods.

Survivors include his wife, Denise (Williams) Lunsmann of 51 years; children, Jamie Lunsmann, Illinois, Cricket McKenna, Texas, Wendy (Sean) Warn, Arizona; sister, Jane (Leon) Vanoss, Kenosha, Stanley (Barbara) Lunsmann, Arizona; grandchildren, Jacob Hesketh, Burlington, Cheyenne McKenna, Texas, Nikki and Zachary Warn, Arizona, Abigail Lunsmann, Illinois, Don Lunsmann, Mukwonago; and great-grandchild, Grace Lunsmann.

Memorial will be Saturday, March 18, from 1-4 p.m., at Chris’s USA, 724 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home, Union Grove, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.Miller-Reesman.com.

