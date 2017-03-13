Joseph J. Bilgrien, 80, died March 9, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 22, 1936, to the late Earl and Marie (Seubert) Bilgrien, in Marshfield. He grew up in Marshfield and attended St. John’s Catholic School. He attended Holy Cross Seminary. He received his master’s degree in psychology from the University of Detroit.

He served three years and nine months in the U.S. Air Force, one of those years was served in Vietnam. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal for working with orphans.

On May 28, 1966, he was ordained as a priest and was called to serve at St. Joe’s Catholic Church of Menomonie, St. Stephen’s Church in Stevens Point, St. Mary’s Church of Wisconsin Rapids, and St. Lawrence Church of Wisconsin Rapids. He was also the Family Life Director for the Diocese of La Crosse, and cofounded the Family Center Inc., in the Wisconsin Rapids for abused women and children.

On Nov. 6, 1988, he married the love of his life Rosemary Czappa and they had 28 beautiful years together. He worked as a psychotherapist for the University of Minnesota Medical Center of Fairview, Minn. He also worked for the Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin. He cofounded Grace Place shelter in Somerset, for homeless people. Joseph and Rosemary lived in Somerset from 1990 to 2010. They moved to Rochester in 2010, where they remained until he passed.

Survivors include his loving wife; stepchildren, Shawn (Kim) Thomas and their children, Austin and Delany; his siblings, Louise, Conrad, Judy, and Paula. He was further preceded in death by his siblings Earl Jr., Rosemarie, Guy Paul, and Linda.

A celebration of life was March 13, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church of Waterford. He will be laid to rest at a later date at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, Joseph requests donations be made to The Family Center Inc. in the Wisconsin Rapids and Grace Place in Somerset.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments