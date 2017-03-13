Ailie A. McLain, 88, Burlington, died March 10, 2017, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington with her loving family by her side.

She was born Ailie Annia Saari in Minnesota on March 1, 1929, to the late Aron and Maria (Hiitakangas) Saari. She spent her early life in Minnesota where she graduated from Central High School in Duluth.

On March 6, 1948, she married Frederick Thomas McLain and they lived in Duluth, Minneapolis, Des Moines, Iowa, and then settled back in Minneapolis. Fred preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 2007. Ailie then moved to Burlington to be closer to her daughter.

She worked for the Des Moines Register & Tribune in the circulation department for many years. She was a member of Norway Lutheran Church and loved to read and bake. Her church, family, and friends were cherished by her.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Robert) Dannenberg; grandsons, Mitchel Dannenberg, Kevin McLain and Gregory McLain; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her son, Terrence McLain and all her siblings.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials go to Norway Lutheran Church building fund.

A special thank you goes out to the nurses and nurses aides at Burlington Hospital and the wonderful staff with Aurora At Home Hospice.

Services for Ailie are Friday March 17, at 2 p.m., at Norway Lutheran Church. Friends can visit with the family on March 17, from 1 p.m., until the time of service at church. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments