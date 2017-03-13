There is no written rule that unseasonably warm temperatures in February will lead to a punitive dumping of snow in March, but it’s difficult to argue against that axiom in 2017. The snow on top of this bird feeder in the backyard of Scottie Peterson’s Burlington home attests to the several inches of the white stuff that fell on the area Sunday night into Monday. At 2 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service office in Sullivan reported snow totals in the area averaging about six inches. That total was expected to climb dependent on lake effect snow in the area as of Monday afternoon. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo by Scottie Peterson)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments