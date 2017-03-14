By Jennifer Eisenbart

City of Burlington Alderman Ruth Dawidziak admittedly couldn’t figure out why Mayor Jeannie Hefty called her out at last week’s Common Council meeting.

Until, of course, Hefty explained that she had been working with officials in Ottawa, Ill., to help victims of a tornado that went through the town last week.

Dawidziak’s oldest brother, Sean, lives in Ottawa with his family, and Hefty wanted to arrange to send help down to the Ottawa area.

The tornado that went through the area caused significant damage, and one man was killed when a tree fell on him.

Last week, Hefty announced to the City Council that two trucks worth of supplies would be filled Friday and Saturday, and then sent to Illinois. It left Monday morning.

Dawidziak said she had no idea the drive was being organized by Hefty, and was very surprised at the meeting.

“This has nothing to do with a family member there that was affected,” said Dawidziak, who added that other people in Burlington have relatives in that area. “This just says a lot that this is the kind of community that steps up to do this.

“We help people.”

