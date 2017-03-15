Other topics of discussion at the March 7 City of Burlington Common Council meeting:

In the Committee of the Whole meeting, the council discussed deleting an ordinance covering public dances and dance halls. The ordinances, which was written in the 1940s, was last used to issue a permit in 1996 and still requires the police department to act as dance supervisors.

“Is this ‘Footloose?’” quipped Alderman Tom Vos. Megan Watkins, the city’s director of administrative services, answered back, “It has that feeling.”

The council voiced its approval of remaining with Five-Star Fireworks for the Fourth of July fireworks display at a cost of $10,000, but asked city staff to revisit the possibility of having the display over Echo Lake.

There are logistical issues with using the lake due to barge size needed, space between the fireworks and observers, and the depth of Echo Lake.

The Spring Prairie Town Board will take up the issue of selling a liquor license to the city for $12,500 next week.

City Council members briefly discussed the matter during the Committee of the Whole meeting when told about the Spring Prairie meeting. The city is currently 42 people short of meeting the state’s requirements (based on population) for another liquor license.

Officials have expressed a desire to have a license available to accommodate development.

