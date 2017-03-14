Gerald A. Schwarten, 84, Burlington, died March 12, 2017, in Waupaca. He was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Milwaukee, to the late Frank and Laura (Fehlo) Schwarten.

He spent his early life in Milwaukee where he graduated from high school before going on to earn his apprenticeship in carpentry.

On April 10, 1954, in Milwaukee, he married Nancy Pyatt. In the late 1950s they moved to Burlington where they raised their family. Nancy preceded him in death on Jan. 20, 2008, after almost 54 years of marriage.

On Aug. 10, 2013, he married Jean Stine. He worked as a carpenter and was the president of the Honey Lake District and later took on the role of treasurer until recently. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon.

He enjoyed puzzles, collecting coins and taking road trips – anything to get him behind the wheel of a car. He was a huge lover of trains and even had a room dedicated in his home for displaying them all.

Survivors include his wife; children, Jonathan (Lisa) Schwarten, Jane Abbiss, Ruth (Scott) Collins, Heidi (Paula) Schwarten; grandchildren, Carmen, Candice, Angela, Jason, Jesse, Katelynn, Douglas, Christopher, Marques and Trent; great-grandchildren, John Paul, Timothy, Nikolas and Gage; his sisters, Arlene (Edward) Luczkowiak, Karen (Allen) Queenen and Marna (Geoffrey) Slawson; daughter-in-law, Kelly Schwarten; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his sons, Timothy, David and Benjamin; grandson, Paul; and brother, Donald.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 45 S. Teut Road, Burlington, WI 53105.

A service for Gerald will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Riverwood Church, 6919 McHenry St., Burlington. Visitation for family and friends will be from 2-5 p.m., with a service starting at 3 p.m. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

