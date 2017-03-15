By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

Stoughton closed with victories in the final five matches and beat Waterford 40-22 March 3 in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 State Team Tournament at the UW Field House in Madison.

Stoughton lost 35-27 to Kaukauna in the championship match, and Kaukauna won the state team title.

Waterford advanced to face Stoughton after beating Wauwatosa West/East 54-19 Feb. 14 in Division 1 team sectional match at Mukwonago.

Stoughton beat Elkhorn 36-25 Feb. 14 in a Division 1 team sectional match at Elkhorn.

Waterford was making its first appearance at team state since 1997, when the program finished second in the state in Division 2.

Against Stoughton, the Wolverines won four consecutive matches between 182 and 285 pounds, and once led the Vikings 22-16.

Stoughton won the first two matches of the dual meet – at 138 and 145 pounds.

At 152, AJ Guardiola beat Stoughton’s Luke Geister-Jones 5-1. Waterford lost at 160 and 170 before winning four straight matches.

Jared Krattiger (182) pinned Will Neuenfeld in 57 seconds and Jack Trautman (195) beat Gavin Miller, 6-3.

At 220, Waterford’s Boyd Biggs beat Logan Dykstra 10-0 and Mastrocola (285) pinned Aodan Marshall in 3:59.

Waterford led 22-16 at that points, and Stoughton won five straight matches to win the dual.

Stoughton was ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online team poll. Waterford was ranked 10th.

Five Waterford wrestlers returned from the WIAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling State Tournament with medals after running the gauntlet from Feb. 23-25 in Madison at the Kohl Center.

The Wolverines sent seven entries to state after winning the sectional title Feb. 18 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional wrestling tournament at West Allis Central High School.

At the individual state tournament, Austin Thomas (145), Tanner Cadman (170), Krattiger (182), Trautman (195) and Mastrocola (285) medaled.

