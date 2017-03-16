By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

The Burlington Area School District is planning on holding two informational meetings for the public regarding the upcoming referendums – as is a key opponent.

The two district meetings are tonight and March 22 at 7 p.m. at the Karcher Middle School library.

BASD Superintendent Peter Smet stressed that the district meetings are informational only.

“We’re not the pro group, we’re not the con group,” Smet said. “We’re the educational group.”

Meanwhile, School Board Member Phil Ketterhagen will be presenting “The Flip Side” on March 21 at 7 p.m. in the BHS auditorium.

That meeting is sponsored by WeVote Burlington, which is the same fiscal conservative group that worked to get Ketterhagen and Roger Koldeway elected in 2012.

Ketterhagen made it clear that he is not philosophically opposed to referendums, just this particular one.

“Additional facts. I’m not taking a stance,” Ketterhagen said in regards to the meeting.

