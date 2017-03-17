A 45-year-old Burlington man was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with allegedly poisoning his wife and then attempting to strangle her.

Darin Tiedt was charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and placing foreign objects in edibles. The first and last charges are both felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, Tiedt’s wife allegedly noticed him putting something from a small bottle into her Diet Coke. After she confronted him, he allegedly grabbed her by the throat. She yelled and her son eventually pulled him off her.

She told police when she got the small bottle from Tiedt, it was a Visine eye dropper container.

The wife allegedly told police she had told Tiedt that she wanted a divorce about a month ago. Since then, she told police she’s been suffering from a variety of medical issues.

According to the complaint, the son that pulled Tiedt off his mother saw Tiedt put something in his mother’s drink. Both him and another son alleged their father had been “acting weird,” told them not to drink after their mother and talked to them about sharing drinks.

