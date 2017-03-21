By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

A change is coming to the City of Burlington.

Hours for City Hall will change Monday, April 3, with official hours now from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hours currently are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Director of Administrative Services Megan Watkins said Tuesday night the change is being made to increase efficiency within the office, as lunch hours will be shortened and the day will end a half-hour earlier.

“It’s really efficiency with the staff that we have,” Watkins said.

Offices within City Hall include the Office of the Mayor, Administration Department, City Clerk, Finance Department, Municipal Court, Building Inspection, Racine County Service Center and a payment center for utility bills.

