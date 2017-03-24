The days are officially getting longer, and the temperatures are heating up.

No more staying inside all day and watching “Frozen” on repeat with the baby.

It’s time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

And though we all know Wisconsin could decide to drop a foot of snow on us at any time in the next couple weeks, we generally have high hopes that the trending warmth will continue, especially with area spring sports right around the corner.

In fact, cross-town rivals Burlington and Catholic Central played a softball scrimmage at BHS Tuesday to kick things off with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.

However, the wind was whining, and only about 15 fans braved the chilly conditions.

Unofficially, the game, which involved nine batters taking the plate each half-inning and ignored the tradition of three outs, saw the Toppers leading, 3-2, before the Demons came back and took the lead in the end.

Catholic Central’s Sydney Robson, a junior and reigning conference player of the year, toed the rubber for the Toppers, while Josie Klein and Kya Kafar pitched for Burlington.

For the fans’ sake, I wish these neighboring schools scrimmaged each other in other sports like football, baseball and basketball. Sure, one school has 1,000 more students, but both teams would gain community support and respect.

Oh, the spectacle it could be.

It would help bring the two sides together, and a friendly rivalry could develop in several sports.

I implore the Burlington side, which I’ve heard to be the most resistant, to reconsider and try it with baseball, eventually add basketball and maybe someday football.

Winter warriors

Now don’t get me wrong, just because winter sports are over, it doesn’t mean we can’t give a few final shout outs to our area stars.

We are gearing up for the next two weeks with our annual Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area girls and boys basketball teams (email those nominations, coaches!), and this week we are honoring our all-conference student-athletes.

Union Grove senior Janelle Shiffler, who averaged 18.6 points and broke the single season school scoring record, was recently named the all-SLC girls player of the year.

She surpassed the 1,000-point milestone and was also named the Racine County player of the year.

In gymnastics, Hailey Siegler of Burlington/Badger/Wilmot was named the conference athlete of the year.

Waterford’s Amanda Whitford and Erin Limberg joined Siegler on the first team.

Joining Shiffler on the first team were teammate Brooklyn Bull and Burlington’s Jessa Burling. Both were dynamic playmakers from the point guard position.

In boys basketball, Burlington’s Nick Klug and Union Grove’s Jack Pettit, both junior point guards who led their teams to playoff wins, received first team all-SLC honors.

The Wolverines dominated the all-conference wrestling accolades, as four earned spots on the first team, Sam Winski (120), Jordan Danowski (160), Jared Krattiger (182) and Jack Trautman (195).

Both Krattiger and Trautman earned third place medals at state.

Waterford wrestling enjoyed its first-ever team state finish, and it helped secure the SLC as one of the state’s best wrestling conferences.

Repeat on the horizon?

The area’s most intriguing spring storyline is the Burlington Demons baseball team, which won its first WIAA state championship last season with a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over mighty Arrowhead.

Adversity has already struck, as ace pitcher Jacob Lindemann, a senior who is committed to Wichita State University, is expected to miss the season with an injury to his throwing arm.

The right-handed power pitcher touched 90 miles per hour on his fastball last season, and he was the dominant ace that helped propel Burlington to a conference title and playoff history.

Lindemann was marvelous in the state tournament opener, when the Demons knocked off defending state champion Janesville Craig.

Lindemann will bounce back, and his future is bright. He should be ready to strike out batters for the Shockers next season.

As for the Demons, they will have to rely on a hodge podge of arms, but the talent pool is certainly deep enough to make another run.

Look for all-conference outfielder Zach Campbell, a savvy left-handed pitcher, to step up and eat some innings this season.

Lindemann and All-Area Player of the Year Aaron Mutter are both gone, so some new faces will see time on the mound for the Demons.

With hitters like Dale Damon, Aaron Sturdevant, Campbell, Grant Tully and others, Burlington shouldn’t have a problem scoring runs.

In Waterford, the Wolverines are coming off a record-breaking year in which they won 14 straight games.

They will also be without ace pitcher Tony Ray, who graduated, but look for guys like Nolan DeGreef and 2016 All-Area first teamer Matt Korman to pick up the slack.

The Wolverines should be contenders in the SLC for the third straight season.

Grove improving on pitch

While the 2016 Lady Broncos softball team will need to replace college pitchers Brittany Moore and Allie Trudeau, among plenty of other talent, the girls soccer team should be ready to compete for a conference crown.

While defending SLC champion Burlington could be in line for a repeat, the young Lady Broncos return a wealth of talent, including all-conference performers Mya Peterson, Alexa Panyk and Carlista Panyk.

Also, Nixie Grajera and Natalie Oatsvall are players to watch.

Waterford returns scoring machine Lauren Torhorst, and Burlington brings back scoring threats Jessa Burling, Morgan McCourt and Ashlyn Barry.

However, the Lady Demons will have to replace Merin Mundt, who led the team in scoring.

The Demons haven’t lost an SLC match since 2014, so don’t be surprised if that streak continues, but I can see the Lady Broncos emerging as Burlington’s biggest challenger.

On, Wisconsin

There’s still plenty of basketball left to enjoy, as March Madness is in high gear.

The eighth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers, who upset top-ranked Villanova Saturday in stunning fashion, will battle No. 4 Florida in the Sweet 16 Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Honestly, Wisconsin has as good a chance as anyone to come out of the East region and make the Final 4, and it would be a remarkable third Final 4 in four years.

Bronson Koenig is playing like a superhero with his outside shooting and offense management. Nigel Hayes has stepped up and shown his explosive potential when needed, and Ethan Happ has shown he can dominate in the paint.

If an energetic spark plug like Zack Showalter or veteran Vitto Brown can provide a consistent fourth scoring threat, Wisconsin will be dangerous for any opponent.

With all the upsets from last weekend, my seven brackets are pretty much busted, so I feel your pain.

So enjoy some more March Madness this weekend, and get those last moments watching games on TV out of your system.

Soon, we will find ourselves praying for free hot chocolate at soccer games and track meets, trying not to laugh as toddlers are blown over by the biting spring winds.

