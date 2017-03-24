Catholic Central’s Christina Paleka fires the ball to first base Tuesday. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
Burlington’s Emily Zuleger bunts during Tuesday’s scrimmage. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
Burlington’s Josie Klein beats the tag from Catholic Central Anne Fabiani during a play at home plate Tuesday. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
Josie Klein (left) and Jaina Westphal converse during Tuesday’s scrimmage as Burlington plays the field. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
Catholic Central’s Emily Swanson makes a leaping grab Tuesday. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
Catholic Central pitcher Sydney Robson is the defending Metro Classic Conference player of the year. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
Burlington’s Kya Kafar tags out a sliding Haile Weis at first base. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
Burlington’s Maddie Berezowitz gets back to second base in front of the Emily Swanson tag. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
Catholic Central players meet at the mound Tuesday. (Rick Benavides/SLN)
Comments
comments
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.