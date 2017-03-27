Mary Lou Pindel, 70, Waterford, died peacefully on March 24, 2017, at her home. She was born in Fond du lac on May 12, 1946, to the late Ivan ‘Doc’ and Mary (Van Dyke) Adrian.

She graduated St. Mary Spring High School and continued her schooling at Marian College where she obtained a four-year degree in education.

On Aug. 10, 1968, she married James ‘Jim’ Pindel at St. Patrick’s Church. The couple lived in Greenfield for 30 years and for the past 14 years in Waterford. She was a homemaker and part time office manager.

She enjoyed singing with her husband in the choir at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. She volunteered many hours for St. Thomas, especially for the blood drive, and was a member and officer at TOPS in Mukwonago. She especially enjoyed the company of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving husband; children, Brian (Lenore Nash) Pindel, Jennifer (Patrick Maloney) Carlson-Maloney, Christine (Chris Jones) Bowden; grandchildren, Adam and Alex Bowden, Sawyer Carlson, Noah Maloney, Celi and Otto Jones; sisters, Adrienne (Richard) Kessler and Patricia (John) Hickey; brothers-in-law, Ken (Mary) Pindel and Mark (Joyce) Pindel; other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Thursday, March 30, from 9–10:45 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford. A luncheon will follow services at the Cotton Exchange Restaurant in Waterford. A private family inurnment at St. Thomas Cemetery will take place at a later date. Mealy Funeral Home, Inc., Waterford, is serving the family.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, the family suggests memorials be made to either the Pancreatic Cancer Network at pancan.org or to Catholic Relief Services.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

