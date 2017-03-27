Lois J. Goldschmidt, 82, Burlington, died peacefully, March 24, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

She was born Sept. 25, 1934, in Chicago to the late Elmer and Marjorie (Cornell) Rohde. She spent her early life in Chicago where she attended Carl Schurz High School.

On May 9, 1953, in Chicago, she married Herbert Goldschmidt. Following marriage they made their home in Chicago before moving to Burlington in 1959. She worked as a loan officer at Burlington Marine Bank and Burlington Credit Bureau. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years; children, Herbert Jr. (Deb) Goldschmidt, Clinton, Tenn., Bradley (Wendy) Goldschmidt, Colorado, Karen (Bret) Maus, Burlington, Scott Allen (Teri) Goldschmidt, East Troy, Ronald (Wendy) Goldschmidt, Waterford, Jeffrey Goldschmidt, Milwaukee, Timothy Goldschmidt, Burlington; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, James (Lynn) Rohde; sisters-in-law, Janet Rohde and Gail Rohde.

She was further preceded in death by her brothers, Elmer Rohde and Roy Rohde.

The family has designated the American Cancer Society for memorial donations.

A special thank you goes out to the 2nd floor doctors and nurses at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for their wonderful care during this time.

Per Lois’s request, private family services will take place at a later date. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments