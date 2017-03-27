Mary E. Janette, R.N., 57, died March 12, 2017, in Yuma, Ariz.

She was the beloved daughter of Lorraine (Welbes) Janette; caring sister-in-law of Kathryn (the late Mark) Janette, and fond aunt of Alex and Joe Janette. She is further survived by her Uncle James (Gerry) Janette, Aunt Edith Held, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, John; brother, Mark; grandparents, John and Ethel Janette and Harold and Marie Welbes; Aunt and Uncle, Betty and Robert Ohm; cousin, Maribeth Ohm; and Uncle, Father Paul Janette.

Visitation is Saturday, April 1, from noon to 1 p.m., in Good Shepherd Chapel, 108 McHenry St., Burlington, with a Mass to follow at 1 p.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, with the Rev. James Volkert officiating. Burial will be private. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary Grade School or the charity of your choosing.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

