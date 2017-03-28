Irene C. Mangold, 97, Town of Lyons, died peacefully March 23, 2017, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn. She was born on Sept. 16, 1919, to the late John and Theresa (Merton) Koldeway.

At St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster she married William G. Mangold on May 17, 1941, and had been happily married for 64 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Lyons. She worked for Burlington Box Factory and Lyons Plastic Factory. Most importantly she was a farmer’s wife and homemaker on their family farm in Lyons.

Survivors include her daughter, Doris Miles; sons, William R. Mangold, Ronald (Judith) Mangold, Gerald (Cora) Mangold, Dale (Renee) Mangold; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 1.5 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Ketterhagen and Elaine Zarnstorff; and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

She was further preceded in death by her husband, three sisters and six brothers.

Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons on Saturday, April 1, from 10-11:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial starting at noon. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is serving the family.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, her family suggest memorials be made to the ‘Mangold Trust’ to be distributed per Irene’s wishes.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

