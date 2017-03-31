By Dave Fidlin

CORRESPONDENT

Three candidates — two incumbents and a challenger — are vying for two supervisor positions up for grabs this spring on the Waterford Town Board.

Incumbents Nick Draskovich and Dale Gauerke are each seeking re-election to their posts, which carry a two-year term. Candidate Bill Unke is hoping to unseat one of the two incumbents.

Draskovich, who has served in a variety of political and civic activities, said he is seeking another term on the Town Board because he feels he still has insight and talent to offer.

“I am a lifelong resident (of the town), and it is a great place to live and raise a family,” Draskovich said. “I would like to help the community in any way that I can.”

If re-elected, Draskovich said he would continue working with the state Department of Natural Resources on a range of issues linked to the waterways, including overall water quality and sediment-related issues without funneling costs onto riparian owners.

Draskovich has served two terms on the board and also has had a seat on the town’s Plan Commission for five years.

Gauerke, who has been a town supervisor for 24 years, said he is seeking another two-year tem because he wants to continue making the community a great place to live, work and play.

“I enjoy being actively involved in local government,” Gauerke said. “I love the Town of Waterford with its waterways, recreational lands, great people and good schools.”

Gauerke said he would continue to strive to hear all residents’ concerns if re-elected to another term and make decisions aimed at keeping taxes low. Fiscal responsibility is important, he said, and future votes would be made with an eye toward becoming a debt-free municipality this year.

In addition to his nearly quarter century on the Town Board, Gauerke is involved in several civic activities and has been a member of the town Plan Commission for two years.

Unke said his professional expertise in information technology would be an asset he could bring to the Town Board if he is elected to a seat on the decision-making body.

“I believe my background … brings a unique blend of expertise in budgeting, project management and collaboration to the board,” Unke said. “I want our community to grow and will promote the town as a location for families to live, businesses to invest and a locale to visit.”

If elected to office, Unke said he would strive to make decisions toward preserving and promoting the town’s rich array of natural resources, which he said he feels are selling points. Additionally, Unke said he would strive to make decisions geared toward high-quality services while keeping taxes in check.

Unke previously unsuccessfully sought a seat on the Waterford Graded School Board in 2015. He also serves as an usher at Norway Ev. Lutheran Church.

