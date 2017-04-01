By Jennifer Eisenbart

While the Town of Dover supervisor races are uncontested, Mario Lena is challenging Tom Lembcke for the town chairman position.

Running unopposed for their supervisor positions are Mike Shenkenberg and Sam Stratton.

Tom Lembcke (I)

Age: 74

Resident of town: 39 years

Occupation: Farmer

Education: Two degrees, a BS in agriculture, and a BS in mechanical engineering, from UW-Madison

Political experience: Supervisor, Town of Dover, 1995-1999, Town Chairman, 1999-2007, 2010-present, Town Chairman

Organizations: none

Family: divorced with three grown children

Lembcke came back to the Town of Dover chairman position in 2010 after a recall election ousted the then-Dover board.

“Basically, what I’ve been trying to do is get the Town of Dover more or less on a cash basis,” Lembcke said.

Lembcke said he has been part of reducing the town’s debt from about $1 million to between $500,000 and $600,000. He said the town has purchased an ambulance and a plow truck.

If he is re-elected, he said he would continue to work to reduce the debt and provide necessary services to the community.

While challenger Mario Lena is on the attack in his campaign, Lembcke refused to engage in the battle.

“No comment,” Lembcke said on Lena. “I don’t like to negatively campaign.”

Lembcke added that his main concern is to “keep Dover moving forward.”

Mario Lena

Age: 69

Resident of town: life-long resident

Occupation: Co-owner, Lena Rental Properties.

Education: Burlington High School graduate

Political experience: ran unsuccessfully in the past for Town of Dover Chairman

Lena has stated bluntly that he feels the Town of Dover is being “held hostage” by the engineering firm, the town employees and by lawyers who refuse to fix the town toads.

“I will work for the people,” Lena said. “If I see a problem, I will work to fix it, not hire an engineering firm and send you the bill.”

He further accused the Town Board of acting on special interests, and wasting taxpayer dollars.

“I’m simply running because I’m sick of the wrongdoing against the people of Dover,” he said.

