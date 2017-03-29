Harold B. Hoevker, 86, Waterford, died peacefully on March 28, 2017, at Aurora Burlington Memorial Hospital. He was born in Aurora, Ill., to the late Clarence and Lucille (Martin) Hoevker.

He graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country for four years. After returning home he married Nancy E. Becker on Oct. 26, 1957, in Wauwatosa. He was a foreman and superintendent in the commercial roofing industry for most of his life. He was a volunteer for the Waterford Fire and Rescue for many years and served on several Waterford Village committees.

In his early years, he loved to snowmobile with his wife and to fish, and in later years Harold and Nancy enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include his loving wife; brother, Dave; sister, Shirley Heller; brothers-in-law, Pat (Marion) Becker and Jim Becker; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Heller and sister-in-law, Mary Hoevker.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, April 3, from noon until time of services at 2 p.m., at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 W. Main St., Waterford. Following the services, inurnment with Military Honors will take place at 3 p.m., at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice in honor of Harold.

Harold’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Burlington Hospital I.C.U. for their care of Harold and Waterford Fire and Rescue Team for their support.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

