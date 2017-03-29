Andy S. Jensen, 43, Edgerton, died unexpectedly on March 19, 2017, from injuries sustained in an accident at home.

He was born in Wis. Rapids on Feb. 10, 1974, to Arthur and Marion (Fike) Jensen. He was raised in Babcock, and was a 1993 graduate of Pittsville High School. He was also the youngest member to go to school for and pass to be on the Remington Volunteer Fire Department. He later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in electronics and computer technology from Herzing University.

He married Theresa M. Remer on June 10, 2000, at Lake Lawn Lodge, Delavan. He worked for Charter Communications as an associate system administrator in the IT Dept. He was a Cub Scout Den Leader at the Edgerton United Methodist Church. He loved electronics, researching, listening to books on his phone, gardening, landscaping and rock, gem and fossil hunting. He loved spending time with his family, always finding new projects to do with his children.

Survivors include his loving wife; children, Andromeda, Talon and Charlotte; his mother of Babcock; brothers, Rodney Jensen and Gregory (Celina) Jensen, both Babcock; in-laws, Robert and Marlene Remer, Burlington; sisters-in-law, Monica (Keith) Plucker, Tamara (Greg) Gutkowski, and Nicole Remer; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

His father and grandparents preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Andy’s Life is Friday, April 7, from 4-6 p.m., at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton with the Rev. Dr. Barbara Wells concluding the Celebration with a brief prayer service.

In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, memorials can be made to the family for the care of his children.

Well-wishers can visit www.apfelfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments