Ronald A. Boutan, 60, Burlington, died peacefully on March 27, 2017, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee.

He was born June 27, 1956, in Kenosha, to the late Frenchy and Lois (Koth) Boutan. He moved to Burlington at a young age and graduated from Burlington High School before going on to the University of Illinois-Champaign.

On Sept. 26, 1981, at Plymouth United Church of Christ, he married Jackie Lynn Erb. They made their home in Burlington where they raised their children.

He worked for International Paper in Pewaukee as a logistics manager. He loved playing and watching sports; Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

He had a passion for cars, especially Corvettes and American Motors. He enjoyed traveling, he loved all animals and spending time with his family. No matter the difficulties he faced, he never lost his sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years; children, Brett Boutan and Erin (Todd Krupicka) Boutan; sister, Renee (Michael) Lider; special nieces and nephews, Amanda (Thomas) Pipenberg, Joseph (Kelsie) Lider, Jacob (Taira Anderson) Lider and Alexis Lider; other nieces; nephews; relatives and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Boutan, and infant sisters, Mary and Cheryl.

Memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army, American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ben George and his staff along with the staff at Froedtert for all their wonderful care and compassion.

A Time of Sharing will be held Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. Family and friends are welcome to visit on March 31, from 4 p.m., until the time of the service.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

