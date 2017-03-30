Todd Frohwirth (1962-2017)

Elkhorn girls hoops coach was passionate about helping others

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

A former Major League Baseball pitcher with an impressive professional pedigree, Todd Frohwirth didn’t need to coach high school sports.

The former Baltimore Oriole’s “day job” was a professional scout for the Orioles, but for the last two seasons, Frohwirth coached the girls varsity basketball team at Elkhorn Area High School.

“He was a guy that enjoyed coaching,” said Elkhorn Athletic Director Dan Kiel. “He enjoyed being around people and didn’t need to be a coach. It was something he really wanted to do.”

After a year-long battle with cancer, Frohwirth died early Sunday morning. He was 54.

Frohwirth’s tenure as the Lady Elks’ coach was rough, as the team’s record over the past two seasons was 1-45.

But it was a trying time for everyone as Frohwirth was diagnosed with cancer during the 2015-16 basketball season and underwent treatment.

Sophomore Payton Christenson, the team’s leading scorer, said Monday that “Froh” always wanted the best for the girls, no matter the outcome of games.

“We didn’t have the chance to have many moments this year because his health was so questionable day to day,” Christenson said. “He always saw the good in me and our team. He didn’t care if we lost as long as we were always taking a step forward and if it was a good time for the team. He always saw the potential I have, and he wanted shooters to keep shooting and had a positive outlook on everything. He will be loved and missed.”

A few weeks ago, Frohwirth told Kiel and the team that he only had a few weeks to live.

“On a Friday, we broke the news to the girls,” Kiel said. “The girls all signed a poster for him and took it to him.”

Christenson said the team trip to visit Frohwirth in his final weeks, two Thursdays ago, is something she’ll never forget.

“When we went up to see him, we didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “When we got to the room he was in good spirits. We were able to have a good conversation. We’re so glad we went when we did. For it to go so quickly is hard to see. But we are happy we went.”

An instant connection

Elkhorn girls assistant coach Beth Ivey, who runs Elkhorn Youth Girls Basketball with her husband Michael, was on the interview committee in 2015 when Frohwirth was hired.

Frohwirth had a reputation for rebuilding girls basketball programs, which he did at Whitefish Bay and Mukwonago, and the Lady Elks needed a boost.

“It was a no-brainer,” Ivey said of bringing in Todd. “His track record was amazing. He did it the right way. He met with us at the youth program at a board meeting and asked me to assist. It was a good fit, and he and I became very close.”

The high school program, which Ivey said had been neglected for some time, was now under the direction of Frohwirth. Core values of working smarter, not harder, loving your teammates and treating them with respect emanated forth, and the girls bought in.

Ivey said Frohwirth was more interested in teaching the girls about life than basketball.

A fan of using quotes from legendary coach John Wooden, Frohwirth preached a fun, safe environment, character on and off the court and laughing a lot.

“He was hysterically funny,” Ivey said.

Ivey assumed head coaching duties for the final five weeks of the season, as Frohwirth was in a hospice facility. She did her best to implement his lessons and strategies, and everything culminated Jan. 27 with a 43-36 victory over Westosha Central, the team’s first win in two seasons.

Frohwirth watched the live stream online from home, as it was Cancer Awareness Night in honor of Todd.

“It was a night for Todd,” Ivey said. “It was very emotional.”

Ivey last saw Frohwirth last Thursday, and she said it was difficult to see the decline of someone she considered her leader.

But the lessons Ivey learned will live on.

“He taught us so much about life and every part of it,” Ivey said. “The girls learned about grief. He was definitely one of the most spectacular people I have ever met. I am so fortunate to have been his friend in the last years of his life. I wish we had more time together, but the time we did have is irreplaceable and precious.”

A life of accomplishment

Frohwirth, a 1980 Messmer graduate, led the girls teams at Whitefish Bay and Mukwonago to state runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

He also coached the boys at Marquette High School.

“We thought really highly of him,” Kiel said about bringing in Frohwirth in 2015. “He was a very smart man and knew a lot about sports. He had very high hopes for the girls. It was really hard on them. They really cared about him.”

Elkhorn baseball coach Jon Anzalone said Frohwirth wanted to help with the baseball program, though he was still scouting for the Orioles.

“He was very friendly and personable and always willing to offer a hand,” Anzalone said.

The side-armed right-hander had a unique but effective delivery on the mound, as he spent nine seasons in the major leagues with Baltimore, California, Philadelphia and Boston.

Frohwirth had his two best seasons with the Orioles, going 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA in 51 relief appearances in ’91 and 4-3, 2.46 in 65 games in ’92.

Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer, a former teammate, tweeted about the loss of Frohwirth, along with the Baltimore Orioles.

“We mourn the loss of Orioles’ scout and former pitcher, Todd Frohwirth, and will honor him tomorrow with a pregame moment of silence,” the team tweeted a few hours after it happened Sunday morning.

Todd is survived by wife Jacque, daughter Sammi and son Tyler, who is a minor league pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles.

