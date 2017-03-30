Nicholas ‘Nick’ Kramer, 72, Tucson, Ariz., died March 17, 2017, at Banner University Medical Center.

He was born March 29, 1944, to the late Harold and Shirley Kramer. He grew up in Burlington where he graduated from St. Mary’s High School and went on to Florida Southern College.

After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years before taking a vice president position at Farmers & Merchants Bank, Racine, for seven years. He then moved to vice president of West Kenosha State Bank, Kenosha.

Named Outstanding Jaycee in 1970, Nick was active in the community as an Optimistic Club Officer, Boy Scout Commissioner and with the Multiple Sclerosis Society. During his years in Wisconsin, Nick was a member of the Wis. Banker’s Association, American Institute of Bankers and the Milwaukee Chapter of Internal Auditors.

Following his banking career, Nick was a fixture in the Racine community, first as owner and operator of High Street Vacuum & Service and then as employee of Quick Cable.

Nick was married to Joan (Adams), with whom he retired to Tucson in 1996, where he enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening, caring for the wild birds, spending time with friends but, most of all, cherishing time with his loving, devoted wife.

Survivors include his wife; children, Nick Jr. (Holly), Fla., Kelly (Eric) Rennagel, Ga., Kurt, Colo.; grandchildren, Kendall and Hannah Kramer, Chloe, Gabrielle and Brock Rennagel; siblings, Bob Kramer, Steve (Shan) Kramer, Susan (Terry) Larson, Ron (Lori) Kramer, Janice (Jess) Schlater, Carolyn (Tom) Uhen, Mary Kaye (Chris) Johnson; 41 nieces and nephews.

He was further preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Bonnie Kramer, and nephew, Michael Kramer.

Military burial services were held March 24 at Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Marana, Ariz. Abbey Funeral Chapel, Tucson, served the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.abbeyfc.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments